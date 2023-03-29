Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

The 36-month beta value for AXSM is also noteworthy at 1.94.

The public float for AXSM is 35.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.10% of that float. The average trading volume of AXSM on March 29, 2023 was 963.86K shares.

AXSM) stock’s latest price update

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 63.92. however, the company has experienced a -2.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Fast-Acting Depression Drug Wins FDA Approval. Axsome Stock Is Flying.

AXSM’s Market Performance

AXSM’s stock has fallen by -2.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.01% and a quarterly drop of -16.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.02% for AXSM stock, with a simple moving average of 9.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $75 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXSM reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for AXSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to AXSM, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

AXSM Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.09. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. saw -20.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

Equity return is now at value -252.20, with -79.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.