Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is above average at 23.42x. The 36-month beta value for AKAM is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AKAM is $91.24, which is $16.64 above than the current price. The public float for AKAM is 154.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.15% of that float. The average trading volume of AKAM on March 29, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

AKAM) stock’s latest price update

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 76.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKAM’s Market Performance

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has experienced a 3.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.25% rise in the past month, and a -8.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for AKAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.14% for AKAM stock, with a simple moving average of -12.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $85 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Sell” to AKAM, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

AKAM Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.26. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw -9.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who purchase 327 shares at the price of $76.46 back on Mar 28. After this action, LEIGHTON F THOMSON now owns 76,604 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $25,002 using the latest closing price.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON, the Chief Executive Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., purchase 326 shares at $76.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that LEIGHTON F THOMSON is holding 76,277 shares at $25,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +14.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.20. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 72.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.13. Total debt to assets is 38.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.