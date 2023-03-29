An In-Depth Look at The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s (LSXMA) Stock Performance

The stock of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has gone down by -3.68% for the week, with a -19.31% drop in the past month and a -32.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.24% for LSXMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.43% for LSXMA stock, with a simple moving average of -31.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) Right Now?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LSXMA is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LSXMA is $47.89, which is $21.88 above the current price. The public float for LSXMA is 94.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMA on March 29, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

LSXMA) stock’s latest price update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 26.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

The stock of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has gone down by -3.68% for the week, with a -19.31% drop in the past month and a -32.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.24% for LSXMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.43% for LSXMA stock, with a simple moving average of -31.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LSXMA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LSXMA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $56 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSXMA reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for LSXMA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to LSXMA, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

LSXMA Trading at -21.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -18.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.97. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -32.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 9,058 shares at the price of $73.22 back on Mar 21. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 8,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $663,221 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President, CEO of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, purchase 50,000 shares at $26.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 4,203,799 shares at $1,335,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.