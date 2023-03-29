An In-Depth Look at IMAX Corporation’s (IMAX) Stock Performance

In the past week, IMAX stock has gone up by 6.90%, with a monthly gain of 3.34% and a quarterly surge of 35.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for IMAX Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.78% for IMAX stock, with a simple moving average of 18.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IMAX is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for IMAX is $21.50, which is $2.89 above than the current price. The public float for IMAX is 46.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.15% of that float. The average trading volume of IMAX on March 29, 2023 was 572.38K shares.

IMAX) stock’s latest price update

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX)’s stock price has increased by 3.51 compared to its previous closing price of 18.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/25/21 that Imax Has a Record October. ‘Dune’ Was a Big Help.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

In the past week, IMAX stock has gone up by 6.90%, with a monthly gain of 3.34% and a quarterly surge of 35.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for IMAX Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.78% for IMAX stock, with a simple moving average of 18.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAX reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for IMAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to IMAX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

IMAX Trading at 9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX rose by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.88. In addition, IMAX Corporation saw 28.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from WELTON MARK, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $18.35 back on Mar 07. After this action, WELTON MARK now owns 82,271 shares of IMAX Corporation, valued at $366,976 using the latest closing price.

PABLO CALAMERA, the CTO & EVP of IMAX Corporation, sale 7,697 shares at $18.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that PABLO CALAMERA is holding 34,106 shares at $141,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.47 for the present operating margin

+50.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAX Corporation stands at -7.58. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.26. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on IMAX Corporation (IMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 105.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.41. Total debt to assets is 33.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.