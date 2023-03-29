An In-Depth Look at 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s (VCXA) Stock Performance

The stock of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (VCXA) has seen a 3.55% increase in the past week, with a 4.37% gain in the past month, and a 5.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.23% for VCXA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.79% for VCXA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: VCXA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for VCXA is 20.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On March 29, 2023, VCXA’s average trading volume was 26.57K shares.

VCXA) stock’s latest price update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: VCXA)’s stock price has increased by 3.35 compared to its previous closing price of 10.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The stock of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (VCXA) has seen a 3.55% increase in the past week, with a 4.37% gain in the past month, and a 5.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.23% for VCXA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.79% for VCXA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.34% for the last 200 days.

VCXA Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.62%, as shares surge +1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCXA rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II saw 6.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VCXA

Equity return is now at value 74.20, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (VCXA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.