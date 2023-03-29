Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, AMRS stock has gone up by 1.62%, with a monthly gain of 8.13% and a quarterly plunge of -27.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.04% for Amyris Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.74% for AMRS stock, with a simple moving average of -36.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMRS is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for AMRS is 233.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.03% of that float. The average trading volume of AMRS on March 29, 2023 was 5.55M shares.

AMRS) stock’s latest price update

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. However, the company has experienced a 1.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/14/21 that A Money Manager’s Hand Sanitizer Company Just Sold For Millions

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

In the past week, AMRS stock has gone up by 1.62%, with a monthly gain of 8.13% and a quarterly plunge of -27.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.04% for Amyris Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.74% for AMRS stock, with a simple moving average of -36.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMRS, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

AMRS Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2515. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw -11.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from Kung Frank, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Sep 21. After this action, Kung Frank now owns 0 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $700,000 using the latest closing price.

Kung Frank, the Director of Amyris Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Kung Frank is holding 36,488 shares at $1,440,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-219.63 for the present operating margin

-2.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amyris Inc. stands at -195.86. The total capital return value is set at -95.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.66. Equity return is now at value 156.80, with -64.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.