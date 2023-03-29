America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX)’s stock price has increased by 1.58 compared to its previous closing price of 20.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is above average at 15.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.

The public float for AMX is 3.13B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMX on March 29, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

AMX’s Market Performance

AMX stock saw an increase of 3.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.21% and a quarterly increase of 13.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.07% for AMX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMX reach a price target of $22.50, previously predicting the price at $20.40. The rating they have provided for AMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to AMX, setting the target price at $20.40 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

AMX Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.85. In addition, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. saw 16.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Equity return is now at value 53.50, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.