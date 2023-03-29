Alcon Inc. (ALC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 68.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/23/22 that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges as Alcon to Buy Eye Care Company

Is It Worth Investing in Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) is above average at 96.63x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alcon Inc. (ALC) is $83.82, which is $16.53 above the current market price. The public float for ALC is 489.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALC on March 29, 2023 was 956.66K shares.

ALC’s Market Performance

ALC’s stock has seen a 0.27% increase for the week, with a -4.31% drop in the past month and a -0.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for Alcon Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.42% for ALC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALC

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALC reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for ALC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

ALC Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALC rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.66. In addition, Alcon Inc. saw -1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alcon Inc. (ALC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.