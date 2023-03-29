Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is $12.04, which is $10.19 above the current market price. The public float for AMTX is 34.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMTX on March 29, 2023 was 563.01K shares.

AMTX) stock’s latest price update

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX)’s stock price has decreased by -10.85 compared to its previous closing price of 2.72. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMTX’s Market Performance

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has experienced a -12.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.01% drop in the past month, and a -37.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.29% for AMTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.44% for AMTX stock, with a simple moving average of -58.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTX reach a price target of $4.25. The rating they have provided for AMTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to AMTX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

AMTX Trading at -36.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares sank -32.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX fell by -12.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw -38.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.41 for the present operating margin

-2.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -42.01. The total capital return value is set at -23.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.61. Equity return is now at value 67.60, with -57.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 180.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.