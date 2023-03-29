Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has decreased by -6.35 compared to its previous closing price of 37.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is 82.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is 2.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is $45.00, which is $9.62 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 25.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.10% of that float. On March 29, 2023, AEHR’s average trading volume was 1.69M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

The stock of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a -4.20% decrease in the past week, with a 10.22% rise in the past month, and a 68.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.89% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.02% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of 69.18% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +309.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.47. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 76.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from Erickson Gayn, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, Erickson Gayn now owns 569,064 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

SPINK KENNETH B., the VP of Finance and CFO of Aehr Test Systems, sale 25,000 shares at $35.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that SPINK KENNETH B. is holding 99,880 shares at $880,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 22.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.69. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.