Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is above average at 14.01x. The 36-month beta value for AAP is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AAP is $150.59, which is $34.85 above than the current price. The public float for AAP is 58.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.90% of that float. The average trading volume of AAP on March 29, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AAP) stock’s latest price update

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP)’s stock price has increased by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 114.74. but the company has seen a -3.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Advance Auto Parts Stock Is Tanking. An Analyst Says to Buy Now.

AAP’s Market Performance

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has experienced a -3.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.70% drop in the past month, and a -19.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for AAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.08% for AAP stock, with a simple moving average of -29.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $180. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to AAP, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

AAP Trading at -17.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.46. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc. saw -21.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.76 for the present operating margin

+44.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stands at +4.50. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 151.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.29. Total debt to assets is 33.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.