ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is $14.58, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for ACVA is 124.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACVA on March 29, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ACVA) stock’s latest price update

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.71 compared to its previous closing price of 12.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACVA’s Market Performance

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has seen a -8.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.97% decline in the past month and a 53.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for ACVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.53% for ACVA stock, with a simple moving average of 35.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACVA, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

ACVA Trading at 6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA fell by -8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.50. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw 45.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from ZERELLA WILLIAM, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $11.95 back on Mar 01. After this action, ZERELLA WILLIAM now owns 137,783 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $209,125 using the latest closing price.

Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, the 10% Owner of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 2,000,000 shares at $12.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Bessemer Venture Partners IX L is holding 0 shares at $24,440,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+41.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc. stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.20. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.