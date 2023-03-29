Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) is $1.75, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for AFIB is 27.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFIB on March 29, 2023 was 182.92K shares.

AFIB) stock’s latest price update

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB)’s stock price has decreased by -5.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AFIB’s Market Performance

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) has seen a -12.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -54.84% decline in the past month and a -32.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.55% for AFIB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.17% for AFIB stock, with a simple moving average of -35.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFIB

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFIB reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for AFIB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to AFIB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

AFIB Trading at -47.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -50.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFIB fell by -12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9390. In addition, Acutus Medical Inc. saw -39.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFIB starting from Huennekens R Scott, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Jun 03. After this action, Huennekens R Scott now owns 507,509 shares of Acutus Medical Inc., valued at $34,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-558.30 for the present operating margin

-95.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acutus Medical Inc. stands at -242.11. The total capital return value is set at -68.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.98. Equity return is now at value -121.80, with -67.90 for asset returns.

Based on Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.12. Total debt to assets is 29.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -8.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.