3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD)’s stock price has increased by 2.48 compared to its previous closing price of 9.68. However, the company has experienced a -0.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DDD is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DDD is $10.33, which is $0.22 above the current price. The public float for DDD is 127.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDD on March 29, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

DDD’s Market Performance

The stock of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has seen a -0.90% decrease in the past week, with a 1.33% rise in the past month, and a 38.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.45% for DDD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.30% for DDD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDD reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for DDD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to DDD, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

DDD Trading at -5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.31. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw 34.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from Johnson Andrew Martin, who sale 7,787 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Dec 09. After this action, Johnson Andrew Martin now owns 178,434 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $73,120 using the latest closing price.

GRAVES JEFFREY A, the President and CEO of 3D Systems Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that GRAVES JEFFREY A is holding 569,181 shares at $95,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.58 for the present operating margin

+36.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corporation stands at -22.92. The total capital return value is set at -8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.57. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Based on 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.02. Total debt to assets is 34.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.