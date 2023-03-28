ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.28 compared to its previous closing price of 23.16. but the company has seen a -1.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is 0.58x, which is above its average ratio.

The average price recommended by analysts for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is $20.86, which is -$2.57 below the current market price. The public float for ZIM is 80.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.14% of that float. On March 28, 2023, ZIM’s average trading volume was 4.61M shares.

ZIM’s Market Performance

ZIM stock saw a decrease of -1.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.59% and a quarterly a decrease of 27.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.05% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.70% for ZIM stock, with a simple moving average of -25.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30.40 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIM reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $26.50. The rating they have provided for ZIM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

ZIM Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.68. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw 30.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Equity return is now at value 87.20, with 39.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.