Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG)’s stock price has decreased by -4.67 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Right Now?

The public float for YSG is 361.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume for YSG on March 28, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG’s stock has seen a 1.42% increase for the week, with a 9.16% rise in the past month and a -4.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.04% for Yatsen Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.89% for YSG stock, with a simple moving average of 9.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4750. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.