XP Inc. (XP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is above average at 9.51x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for XP Inc. (XP) is $100.94, which is $8.3 above the current market price. The public float for XP is 388.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XP on March 28, 2023 was 5.47M shares.

XP) stock’s latest price update

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP)’s stock price has increased by 2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 10.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XP’s Market Performance

XP’s stock has fallen by -2.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.36% and a quarterly drop of -25.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.61% for XP Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.58% for XP stock, with a simple moving average of -36.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XP reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for XP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to XP, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

XP Trading at -22.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.58. In addition, XP Inc. saw -26.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.02 for the present operating margin

+70.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +28.75. The total capital return value is set at 8.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.24. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on XP Inc. (XP), the company’s capital structure generated 246.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.12. Total debt to assets is 25.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, XP Inc. (XP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.