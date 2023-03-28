World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE)’s stock price has increased by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 87.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/09/23 that WWE exploring possibility of legal betting on scripted matches: report

Is It Worth Investing in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Right Now?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WWE is 1.18.

The public float for WWE is 43.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WWE on March 28, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

WWE’s Market Performance

WWE’s stock has seen a 2.67% increase for the week, with a 2.80% rise in the past month and a 26.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.10% for WWE stock, with a simple moving average of 17.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWE

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWE reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for WWE stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to WWE, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

WWE Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWE rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.56. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. saw 29.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWE starting from DUNN KEVIN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $66.70 back on May 27. After this action, DUNN KEVIN now owns 271,171 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,000,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWE

Equity return is now at value 42.60, with 15.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.