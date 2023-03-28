What Recent Market Trends Mean for Weibo Corporation’s (WB) Stock

In the past week, WB stock has gone up by 14.01%, with a monthly decline of -6.27% and a quarterly surge of 7.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Weibo Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.95% for WB stock, with a simple moving average of 3.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is 51.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WB is 0.52.

The public float for WB is 139.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. On March 28, 2023, WB’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

WB) stock’s latest price update

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB)’s stock price has increased by 4.89 compared to its previous closing price of 18.39. However, the company has experienced a 14.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/21 that Chinese Social-Media Giant Weibo Drops in Hong Kong Market Debut

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WB reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WB, setting the target price at $37.50 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

WB Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +13.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.63. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw 0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Weibo Corporation (WB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.