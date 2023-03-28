Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WBD is 1.49.

The public float for WBD is 1.87B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. On March 28, 2023, WBD’s average trading volume was 21.11M shares.

WBD) stock’s latest price update

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD)’s stock price has increased by 2.43 compared to its previous closing price of 14.00. However, the company has seen a 0.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/23 that Warner Bros. Sues Paramount Over ‘South Park’ Streaming Deal

WBD’s Market Performance

WBD’s stock has risen by 0.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.78% and a quarterly rise of 55.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.52% for WBD stock, with a simple moving average of 9.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBD stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for WBD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WBD in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $20 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBD reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for WBD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to WBD, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

WBD Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBD rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.63. In addition, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. saw 51.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBD starting from Zeiler Gerhard, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.69 back on Aug 08. After this action, Zeiler Gerhard now owns 230,507 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., valued at $293,800 using the latest closing price.

YANG GEOFFREY Y, the Director of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., purchase 58,296 shares at $18.79 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that YANG GEOFFREY Y is holding 35,653 shares at $1,095,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBD

Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.