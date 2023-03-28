VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has seen a 11.76% increase in the past week, with a -19.10% drop in the past month, and a 48.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.86% for VTGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.02% for VTGN stock, with a simple moving average of -47.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is $0.25, The public float for VTGN is 205.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTGN on March 28, 2023 was 6.46M shares.

VTGN) stock’s latest price update

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN)’s stock price has increased by 3.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. but the company has seen a 11.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VTGN Trading at -20.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.16%, as shares sank -18.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN rose by +11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1504. In addition, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. saw 40.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from GIN JERRY B, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Aug 18. After this action, GIN JERRY B now owns 100,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,870 using the latest closing price.

GIN JERRY B, the Director of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that GIN JERRY B is holding 100,000 shares at $17,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4308.68 for the present operating margin

+26.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4307.19. The total capital return value is set at -58.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.73. Equity return is now at value -158.20, with -125.10 for asset returns.

Based on VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN), the company’s capital structure generated 4.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.48. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 94.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.