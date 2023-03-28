Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has gone up by 27.81% for the week, with a 24.19% rise in the past month and a 54.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.56% for VIRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.13% for VIRI stock, with a simple moving average of -83.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VIRI is $12.00, which is $1.61 above the current price. The public float for VIRI is 17.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIRI on March 28, 2023 was 501.29K shares.

VIRI) stock’s latest price update

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI)’s stock price has decreased by -13.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VIRI Trading at 19.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.55%, as shares surge +25.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRI rose by +27.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3299. In addition, Virios Therapeutics Inc. saw 63.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRI starting from Whitley Richard James, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 08. After this action, Whitley Richard James now owns 700 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc., valued at $466 using the latest closing price.

Duncan Gregory Scott, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Virios Therapeutics Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $4.52 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Duncan Gregory Scott is holding 32,461 shares at $33,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRI

Equity return is now at value -141.70, with -122.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.