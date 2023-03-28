Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is above average at 24.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is $335.24, which is $25.61 above the current market price. The public float for VRTX is 256.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRTX on March 28, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

VRTX) stock’s latest price update

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 314.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/02/22 that Vertex Stock Falls as FDA Places Clinical Hold on Diabetes Treatment

VRTX’s Market Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has seen a 3.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.34% gain in the past month and a 4.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for VRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.82% for VRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 4.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTX stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for VRTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRTX in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $344 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRTX reach a price target of $311. The rating they have provided for VRTX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRTX, setting the target price at $374 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

VRTX Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $295.34. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated saw 6.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from WAGNER CHARLES F JR, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $296.39 back on Mar 17. After this action, WAGNER CHARLES F JR now owns 51,379 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, valued at $592,786 using the latest closing price.

Sanna Bastiano, the EVP, Cell & Genetic Therapies of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, sale 2,746 shares at $300.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Sanna Bastiano is holding 49,268 shares at $825,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.64 for the present operating margin

+87.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stands at +37.97. The total capital return value is set at 31.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.84. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 20.50 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.07. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.