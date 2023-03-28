Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS)’s stock price has increased by 14.51 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is $2.73, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for VS is 10.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VS on March 28, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

VS’s Market Performance

VS stock saw a decrease of 14.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.57% and a quarterly a decrease of 35.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.11% for Versus Systems Inc. (VS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.82% for VS stock, with a simple moving average of -80.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

VS Trading at -16.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -18.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VS rose by +14.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6606. In addition, Versus Systems Inc. saw 30.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1852.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Versus Systems Inc. stands at -1873.29. The total capital return value is set at -131.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -92.07. Equity return is now at value -46.60, with -52.10 for asset returns.

Based on Versus Systems Inc. (VS), the company’s capital structure generated 15.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.45. Total debt to assets is 18.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.