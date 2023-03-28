Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has seen a -2.40% decrease in the past week, with a -20.07% drop in the past month, and a -17.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.44% for VLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.53% for VLY stock, with a simple moving average of -18.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is 8.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VLY is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is $13.00, which is $3.99 above the current market price. The public float for VLY is 499.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On March 28, 2023, VLY’s average trading volume was 3.89M shares.

VLY) stock’s latest price update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)’s stock price has increased by 0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 9.32. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $14 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLY reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VLY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

VLY Trading at -16.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -19.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from Robbins Ira, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Mar 15. After this action, Robbins Ira now owns 542,439 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $47,500 using the latest closing price.

Steans Jennifer W, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 50,000 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Steans Jennifer W is holding 105,000 shares at $514,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +26.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.