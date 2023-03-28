V.F. Corporation (VFC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC)’s stock price has increased by 2.71 compared to its previous closing price of 20.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Right Now?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VFC is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VFC is $28.84, which is $8.61 above the current price. The public float for VFC is 387.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFC on March 28, 2023 was 8.72M shares.

VFC’s Market Performance

VFC’s stock has seen a -2.80% decrease for the week, with a -13.81% drop in the past month and a -20.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for V.F. Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.36% for VFC stock, with a simple moving average of -39.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $30 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to VFC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

VFC Trading at -20.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.57. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -24.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Roberts Carol L, who purchase 7,109 shares at the price of $21.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Roberts Carol L now owns 7,109 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $149,786 using the latest closing price.

CHUGG JULIANA L, the Director of V.F. Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $26.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that CHUGG JULIANA L is holding 15,000 shares at $400,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+54.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +10.25. The total capital return value is set at 16.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.71. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on V.F. Corporation (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 192.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.82. Total debt to assets is 50.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.