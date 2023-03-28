Unum Group (UNM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is 6.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UNM is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UNM is 195.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On March 28, 2023, UNM’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

UNM) stock’s latest price update

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)’s stock price has increased by 2.92 compared to its previous closing price of 38.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/13/21 that Airbnb, Apache, Biogen: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM’s stock has risen by 1.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.39% and a quarterly drop of -3.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Unum Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.96% for UNM stock, with a simple moving average of -0.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNM, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

UNM Trading at -5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.90. In addition, Unum Group saw -4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from LARSON GLORIA C, who purchase 3,270 shares at the price of $39.78 back on Mar 14. After this action, LARSON GLORIA C now owns 119,846 shares of Unum Group, valued at $130,081 using the latest closing price.

IGLESIAS LISA G, the EVP, General Counsel of Unum Group, sale 10,028 shares at $45.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that IGLESIAS LISA G is holding 53,305 shares at $454,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Unum Group (UNM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.