Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Privia Health Group Inc.’s (PRVA) Stock

In the past week, PRVA stock has gone up by 3.25%, with a monthly gain of 3.41% and a quarterly surge of 19.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Privia Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.01% for PRVA stock, with a simple moving average of -7.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Right Now?

The public float for PRVA is 103.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On March 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PRVA was 722.43K shares.

PRVA) stock’s latest price update

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 28.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRVA reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for PRVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PRVA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

PRVA Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.37. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 22.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Sullivan William M, who sale 18,153 shares at the price of $27.07 back on Mar 17. After this action, Sullivan William M now owns 5,736,165 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $491,402 using the latest closing price.

Mehrotra Parth, the President and COO of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 270 shares at $28.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Mehrotra Parth is holding 97,391 shares at $7,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.