Understanding the 1.58% Volatility Levels of Activision Blizzard Inc.’s (ATVI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, ATVI stock has gone up by 6.29%, with a monthly gain of 9.78% and a quarterly surge of 11.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Activision Blizzard Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.90% for ATVI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) Right Now?

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.40.

The public float for ATVI is 775.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATVI on March 28, 2023 was 6.35M shares.

ATVI) stock’s latest price update

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 84.39. However, the company has experienced a 6.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATVI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ATVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATVI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $90 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATVI reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for ATVI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

ATVI Trading at 9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATVI rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.26. In addition, Activision Blizzard Inc. saw 10.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATVI starting from Alegre Daniel, who sale 8,847 shares at the price of $78.50 back on Mar 13. After this action, Alegre Daniel now owns 156,170 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc., valued at $694,490 using the latest closing price.

Alegre Daniel, the President and COO of Activision Blizzard Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $78.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Alegre Daniel is holding 176,690 shares at $781,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATVI

Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.