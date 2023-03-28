TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is 7.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTE is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is $71.69, which is $16.52 above the current market price. The public float for TTE is 2.42B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On March 28, 2023, TTE’s average trading volume was 1.76M shares.

TTE stock's latest price update

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE)’s stock price has increased by 2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 55.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TTE’s Market Performance

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has experienced a 0.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.63% drop in the past month, and a -7.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for TTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.61% for TTE stock, with a simple moving average of 3.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTE

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTE reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for TTE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

TTE Trading at -7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.71. In addition, TotalEnergies SE saw -7.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.20 for the present operating margin

+19.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for TotalEnergies SE stands at +7.80. The total capital return value is set at 29.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.52. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on TotalEnergies SE (TTE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.23. Total debt to assets is 20.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.