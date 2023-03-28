Toast Inc. (TOST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for TOST is 334.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on March 28, 2023 was 6.59M shares.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has increased by 1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 16.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST’s stock has fallen by -1.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.36% and a quarterly drop of -6.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for Toast Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.12% for TOST stock, with a simple moving average of -10.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $16 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Neutral” to TOST, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

TOST Trading at -18.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -13.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.61. In addition, Toast Inc. saw -8.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Comparato Christopher P, who sale 128,947 shares at the price of $16.70 back on Mar 20. After this action, Comparato Christopher P now owns 257,894 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $2,152,899 using the latest closing price.

Comparato Christopher P, the Chief Executive Officer of Toast Inc., sale 33,333 shares at $16.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Comparato Christopher P is holding 109,895 shares at $556,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toast Inc. (TOST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.