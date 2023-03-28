The Volatility of The TJX Companies Inc.’s (TJX) Stock: A -0.03% Ratio for the Week

The stock of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has gone down by -0.03% for the week, with a -2.34% drop in the past month and a -3.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.84% for TJX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.46% for TJX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is 25.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TJX is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is $87.62, which is $10.94 above the current market price. The public float for TJX is 1.15B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On March 28, 2023, TJX’s average trading volume was 5.33M shares.

TJX) stock’s latest price update

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX)’s stock price has increased by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 74.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/23 that TJX Sales Climb as Consumers Hunt for Bargains

Analysts’ Opinion of TJX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TJX stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for TJX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TJX in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $80 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TJX reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for TJX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Hold” to TJX, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

TJX Trading at -4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TJX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TJX fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.65. In addition, The TJX Companies Inc. saw -5.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TJX starting from MEYROWITZ CAROL, who sale 16,223 shares at the price of $79.79 back on Nov 22. After this action, MEYROWITZ CAROL now owns 209,390 shares of The TJX Companies Inc., valued at $1,294,470 using the latest closing price.

Greenlees Louise, the SEVP – Group President of The TJX Companies Inc., sale 6,708 shares at $79.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Greenlees Louise is holding 51,627 shares at $536,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TJX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.73 for the present operating margin

+27.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for The TJX Companies Inc. stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 25.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.62. Equity return is now at value 59.30, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), the company’s capital structure generated 200.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.69. Total debt to assets is 44.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 132.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.