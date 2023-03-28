The Impact of Market Fluctuations on IceCure Medical Ltd’s (ICCM) Stock

The stock of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has gone up by 14.81% for the week, with a 10.71% rise in the past month and a -11.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.42% for ICCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.92% for ICCM stock, with a simple moving average of -11.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is $3.96, The public float for ICCM is 18.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICCM on March 28, 2023 was 358.57K shares.

ICCM) stock’s latest price update

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM)’s stock price has increased by 10.71 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ICCM Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCM rose by +14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1542. In addition, IceCure Medical Ltd saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.