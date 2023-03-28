The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, GT stock has gone up by 1.88%, with a monthly decline of -9.03% and a quarterly surge of 1.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.25% for GT stock, with a simple moving average of -11.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is 14.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GT is 1.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is $13.29, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for GT is 281.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. On March 28, 2023, GT’s average trading volume was 4.52M shares.

GT) stock’s latest price update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT)’s stock price has increased by 1.78 compared to its previous closing price of 10.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Justice Department Probes Goodyear’s Handling of Recalled Tire

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

In the past week, GT stock has gone up by 1.88%, with a monthly decline of -9.03% and a quarterly surge of 1.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.25% for GT stock, with a simple moving average of -11.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GT Trading at -7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at +0.97. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 168.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.70. Total debt to assets is 39.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.