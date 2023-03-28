The -13.88% Decline of Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SLI stock has gone up by 13.34%, with a monthly decline of -13.26% and a quarterly surge of 11.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.51% for Standard Lithium Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.30% for SLI stock, with a simple moving average of -15.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.34.

The public float for SLI is 157.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLI on March 28, 2023 was 810.99K shares.

SLI) stock’s latest price update

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI)’s stock price has increased by 12.65 compared to its previous closing price of 3.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLI Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -13.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +14.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw 25.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.