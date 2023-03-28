Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK)’s stock price has increased by 0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 35.09. but the company has seen a -0.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is above average at 6.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is $48.67, which is $30.61 above the current market price. The public float for TECK is 504.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TECK on March 28, 2023 was 3.99M shares.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK’s stock has seen a -0.54% decrease for the week, with a -8.63% drop in the past month and a -6.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for Teck Resources Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.93% for TECK stock, with a simple moving average of 0.89% for the last 200 days.

TECK Trading at -12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -12.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.28. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw -6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +23.61. The total capital return value is set at 21.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.25. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Limited (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 39.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.22. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.