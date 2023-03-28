Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is $35.43, which is $21.68 above the current market price. The public float for NOVA is 105.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOVA on March 28, 2023 was 3.72M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NOVA) stock’s latest price update

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 13.17. However, the company has seen a 2.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NOVA’s Market Performance

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has experienced a 2.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.28% drop in the past month, and a -29.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.89% for NOVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.58% for NOVA stock, with a simple moving average of -37.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $28 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOVA reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for NOVA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to NOVA, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

NOVA Trading at -26.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares sank -24.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.82. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw -27.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from Grasso Michael P, who sale 5,375 shares at the price of $13.53 back on Mar 23. After this action, Grasso Michael P now owns 52,027 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $72,724 using the latest closing price.

Hillstrand Kris W, the of Sunnova Energy International Inc., sale 4,714 shares at $14.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Hillstrand Kris W is holding 92,448 shares at $69,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.77 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stands at -28.98. The total capital return value is set at -1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.99. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), the company’s capital structure generated 426.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.01. Total debt to assets is 65.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 409.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.