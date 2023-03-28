StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE)’s stock price has increased by 2.68 compared to its previous closing price of 8.94. However, the company has experienced a 2.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/18/22 that Berkshire-Backed StoneCo Issues a Bullish Outlook. The Stock Is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for STNE is also noteworthy at 2.22.

The public float for STNE is 247.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.84% of that float. The average trading volume of STNE on March 28, 2023 was 5.06M shares.

STNE’s Market Performance

STNE stock saw an increase of 2.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.13% and a quarterly increase of -0.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.87% for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.94% for STNE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for STNE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for STNE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNE reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for STNE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to STNE, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

STNE Trading at -4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNE rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.94. In addition, StoneCo Ltd. saw -2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.