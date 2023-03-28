Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)’s stock price has increased by 14.53 compared to its previous closing price of 1.72. However, the company has seen a 17.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that Silvergate’s Story Is About Fundamentals, Not Just Crypto

Is It Worth Investing in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SI is 2.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SI is $12.50, which is $2.03 above the current price. The public float for SI is 25.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 77.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SI on March 28, 2023 was 16.93M shares.

SI’s Market Performance

SI stock saw a decrease of 17.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -86.25% and a quarterly a decrease of -88.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 33.01% for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -57.22% for SI stock, with a simple moving average of -95.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

SI Trading at -82.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.69%, as shares sank -85.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI rose by +17.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.0090. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw -88.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from LANE ALAN J, who sale 16,314 shares at the price of $92.46 back on Jul 21. After this action, LANE ALAN J now owns 0 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $1,508,324 using the latest closing price.

Fraher Kathleen, the Chief Operating Officer of Silvergate Capital Corporation, sale 750 shares at $135.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Fraher Kathleen is holding 10,097 shares at $101,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

The total capital return value is set at -22.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.46. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), the company’s capital structure generated 715.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.74. Total debt to assets is 38.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.