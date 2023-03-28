Should You Invest in Equinor ASA (EQNR) Now?

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EQNR is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EQNR is $42.33, which is $13.23 above the current market price. The public float for EQNR is 1.03B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume for EQNR on March 28, 2023 was 3.80M shares.

EQNR stock's latest price update

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR)’s stock price has increased by 2.59 compared to its previous closing price of 27.56. However, the company has seen a 1.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EQNR’s Market Performance

EQNR’s stock has risen by 1.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.11% and a quarterly drop of -21.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Equinor ASA The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.15% for EQNR stock, with a simple moving average of -15.21% for the last 200 days.

EQNR Trading at -6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.78. In addition, Equinor ASA saw -19.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Equity return is now at value 63.50, with 18.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinor ASA (EQNR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.