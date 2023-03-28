Should You Invest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Now?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BUD is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BUD is $66.72, which is $3.24 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 609.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume for BUD on March 28, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

BUD) stock’s latest price update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 62.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/12/23 that Adding protein to diets via fermentation is one solution to egg shortages and climate change

BUD’s Market Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has seen a 3.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.48% gain in the past month and a 5.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for BUD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.31% for BUD stock, with a simple moving average of 15.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUD

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BUD, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

BUD Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.95. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw 5.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.