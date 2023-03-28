Should You Invest in ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Now?

The public float for ADCT is 36.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.47% of that float. The average trading volume for ADCT on March 28, 2023 was 609.77K shares.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 1.98. However, the company has experienced a -6.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADCT’s Market Performance

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has experienced a -6.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -52.33% drop in the past month, and a -44.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.77% for ADCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.43% for ADCT stock, with a simple moving average of -62.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADCT stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for ADCT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADCT in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $12 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADCT reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for ADCT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ADCT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

ADCT Trading at -48.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares sank -45.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADCT fell by -6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4843. In addition, ADC Therapeutics SA saw -49.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.62 for the present operating margin

+96.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADC Therapeutics SA stands at -74.22. The total capital return value is set at -48.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.50. Equity return is now at value -132.20, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT), the company’s capital structure generated 132.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.95. Total debt to assets is 22.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.