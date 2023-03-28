Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RAD is 1.21.

The public float for RAD is 54.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAD on March 28, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

RAD) stock’s latest price update

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)’s stock price has increased by 3.90 compared to its previous closing price of 2.18. However, the company has seen a -10.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that DOJ Sues Rite Aid for Allegedly Filling Opioid Prescriptions With ‘Obvious Red Flags’

RAD’s Market Performance

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has experienced a -10.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -41.32% drop in the past month, and a -34.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.66% for RAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.31% for RAD stock, with a simple moving average of -58.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for RAD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to RAD, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

RAD Trading at -33.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -41.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -10.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -32.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Equity return is now at value 552.90, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.