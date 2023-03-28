Real-Time Update: Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen a 6.35% increase in the past week, with a 4.35% gain in the past month, and a 20.84% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.40% for BOWL stock, with a simple moving average of 22.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for BOWL is 101.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOWL on March 28, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

BOWL) stock’s latest price update

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL)’s stock price has increased by 5.65 compared to its previous closing price of 15.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

The stock of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen a 6.35% increase in the past week, with a 4.35% gain in the past month, and a 20.84% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.40% for BOWL stock, with a simple moving average of 22.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $26 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOWL reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for BOWL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to BOWL, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

BOWL Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.72. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw 19.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from A-B Parent LLC, who sale 4,908,234 shares at the price of $15.02 back on Mar 16. After this action, A-B Parent LLC now owns 63,484,324 shares of Bowlero Corp., valued at $73,700,078 using the latest closing price.

KOSTELNI JEFFREY C, the Chief Accounting Officer of Bowlero Corp., sale 818 shares at $16.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that KOSTELNI JEFFREY C is holding 15,122 shares at $13,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Equity return is now at value 146.70, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.