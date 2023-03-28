QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is $8.00, which is $3.36 above the current market price. The public float for QS is 266.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QS on March 28, 2023 was 6.64M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

QS) stock’s latest price update

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 7.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

QS’s Market Performance

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has experienced a -0.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.18% drop in the past month, and a 33.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.71% for QS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.76% for QS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to QS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

QS Trading at -11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -17.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 32.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Singh Jagdeep, who sale 355,000 shares at the price of $7.78 back on Mar 08. After this action, Singh Jagdeep now owns 970,877 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $2,760,870 using the latest closing price.

Singh Jagdeep, the Chief Executive Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 301,406 shares at $8.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Singh Jagdeep is holding 970,877 shares at $2,524,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

Equity return is now at value -28.90, with -26.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.