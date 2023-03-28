Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is 23.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) is $109.36, which is $8.78 above the current market price. The public float for QRVO is 99.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. On March 28, 2023, QRVO’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 100.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

QRVO’s Market Performance

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has experienced a -0.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.14% drop in the past month, and a 8.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for QRVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.59% for QRVO stock, with a simple moving average of 2.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $120 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRVO reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for QRVO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to QRVO, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

QRVO Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.03. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw 8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from CREVISTON STEVEN E, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $94.44 back on Mar 15. After this action, CREVISTON STEVEN E now owns 68,793 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $283,320 using the latest closing price.

GARDNER JEFFERY R, the Director of Qorvo Inc., sale 4,089 shares at $101.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that GARDNER JEFFERY R is holding 25,271 shares at $413,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.02 for the present operating margin

+49.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc. stands at +22.24. The total capital return value is set at 19.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.79. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo Inc. (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.83. Total debt to assets is 28.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.