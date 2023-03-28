PVH Corp. (PVH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PVH is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PVH is $87.50, which is -$3.67 below the current price. The public float for PVH is 63.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PVH on March 28, 2023 was 957.70K shares.

PVH) stock’s latest price update

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH)’s stock price has increased by 19.76 compared to its previous closing price of 73.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that PVH Cutting Jobs and Outlook Amid ‘Challenging’ Environment

PVH’s Market Performance

PVH Corp. (PVH) has experienced a 18.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.34% rise in the past month, and a 25.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for PVH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.94% for PVH stock, with a simple moving average of 33.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PVH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PVH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PVH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $106 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PVH reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for PVH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PVH, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

PVH Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVH rose by +19.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.48. In addition, PVH Corp. saw 24.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVH starting from FISCHER MARK D, who sale 1,732 shares at the price of $81.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, FISCHER MARK D now owns 32,468 shares of PVH Corp., valued at $140,292 using the latest closing price.

HOLMES JAMES, the EVP & Controller of PVH Corp., sale 4,417 shares at $74.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that HOLMES JAMES is holding 15,420 shares at $329,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.58 for the present operating margin

+58.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for PVH Corp. stands at +10.40. The total capital return value is set at 10.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.30. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on PVH Corp. (PVH), the company’s capital structure generated 74.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.77. Total debt to assets is 31.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PVH Corp. (PVH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.