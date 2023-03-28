Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PBTS is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 87.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.01% of that float. The average trading volume for PBTS on March 28, 2023 was 14.87M shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

The stock of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has seen a -1.79% decrease in the past week, with a 2.33% rise in the past month, and a -20.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.82% for PBTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.10% for PBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -84.12% for the last 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -17.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.94%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0979. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.28 for the present operating margin

+33.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -29.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.98.

Based on Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.