PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for PXMD is 0.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 40.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PXMD on March 28, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

PXMD) stock’s latest price update

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD)’s stock price has increased by 17.02 compared to its previous closing price of 1.88. however, the company has experienced a -15.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PXMD’s Market Performance

PXMD’s stock has fallen by -15.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.99% and a quarterly rise of 50.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.34% for PaxMedica Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.36% for PXMD stock, with a simple moving average of -9.16% for the last 200 days.

PXMD Trading at -8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.27%, as shares surge +15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD fell by -15.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9900. In addition, PaxMedica Inc. saw 8.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Weisman Howard J., who sale 3,495 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Mar 09. After this action, Weisman Howard J. now owns 541,633 shares of PaxMedica Inc., valued at $5,033 using the latest closing price.

Rome Zachary, the Chief Operating Officer of PaxMedica Inc., sale 3,371 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rome Zachary is holding 288,452 shares at $4,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

Equity return is now at value 140.10, with -429.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.