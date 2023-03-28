Paramount Global (PARA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)’s stock price has increased by 2.62 compared to its previous closing price of 20.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that Tyler Perry Expressed Interest in Buying Majority Stake of BET

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is 20.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PARA is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 12 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Paramount Global (PARA) is $20.86, which is $0.22 above the current market price. The public float for PARA is 584.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.34% of that float. On March 28, 2023, PARA’s average trading volume was 11.41M shares.

PARA’s Market Performance

The stock of Paramount Global (PARA) has seen a 3.80% increase in the past week, with a -6.91% drop in the past month, and a 22.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for PARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.61% for PARA stock, with a simple moving average of -4.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $15 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARA reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for PARA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to PARA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

PARA Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.82. In addition, Paramount Global saw 22.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/, who purchase 646,764 shares at the price of $32.37 back on May 17. After this action, NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ now owns 32,012,190 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $20,935,233 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Global (PARA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.26. Total debt to assets is 30.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paramount Global (PARA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.